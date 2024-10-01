Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Purchased by Aristides Capital LLC

Aristides Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 366.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,351 shares during the quarter. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amdocs by 0.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 27,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in Amdocs by 1.5% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 9,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 1.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in Amdocs by 5.4% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Stock Performance

DOX opened at $87.48 on Tuesday. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $74.41 and a twelve month high of $94.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.24 and its 200-day moving average is $83.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.479 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

About Amdocs

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Articles

