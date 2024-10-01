Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (NASDAQ:HCOW) Short Interest Update

Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (NASDAQ:HCOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the August 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HCOW remained flat at $25.88 during midday trading on Tuesday. 209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817. Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $28.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.91.

Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (HCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-fund, that invests in US stocks of large- and mid-cap companies while using a naked call option writing strategy to potentially generate additional income.

