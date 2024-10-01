AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $20,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 172.7% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total value of $467,097.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,334.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total transaction of $467,097.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,334.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total transaction of $5,136,628.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,328,089.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,043 shares of company stock valued at $8,282,119. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $887.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $830.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $791.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.03, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $677.80 and a 52 week high of $914.93.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 170.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $891.57.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

