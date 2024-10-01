AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 80,782 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,782 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $20,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 3,257.7% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 84,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after buying an additional 82,419 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Raymond James by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 225,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,937,000 after buying an additional 11,427 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Raymond James by 1,138.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 17,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $856,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RJF. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Raymond James from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.60.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $122.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $91.67 and a fifty-two week high of $131.19. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.49.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

In other news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total transaction of $3,429,210.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,586 shares in the company, valued at $8,692,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total transaction of $3,429,210.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

