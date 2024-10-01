AQR Capital Management LLC Has $18.10 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,129 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $527.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $529.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $507.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $493.78.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

