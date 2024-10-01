AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 204,420 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 157.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,646 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,420 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of Matador Resources worth $19,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,206,041 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,435,000 after purchasing an additional 531,504 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,572,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 14,874.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 427,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,309,000 after buying an additional 424,665 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $282,196,000 after acquiring an additional 356,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,065,291 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,572,000 after acquiring an additional 329,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Matador Resources news, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $27,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Matador Resources news, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $27,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan A. Erman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.35 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,462.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,300 shares of company stock worth $634,615 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

Matador Resources stock opened at $49.41 on Tuesday. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $71.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 3.27.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $847.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.55 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 21.12%. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Matador Resources from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Matador Resources

Matador Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.