AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,115 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $19,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,071.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 82.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.91.

NYSE MAA opened at $158.88 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.56 and a 1 year high of $167.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.92 and its 200 day moving average is $142.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.27%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

