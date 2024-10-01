AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 137,445 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 435,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 137,445 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $21,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in United Airlines by 59.7% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on UAL. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.87.

United Airlines Price Performance

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $57.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.10. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $60.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.17. United Airlines had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

