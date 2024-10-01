ARPA Price Hits $0.0439 (ARPA)

ARPA (ARPA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. ARPA has a total market cap of $66.77 million and approximately $7.43 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ARPA has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One ARPA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000083 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.93 or 0.00266163 BTC.

ARPA Token Profile

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,519,586,598 tokens. ARPA’s official message board is medium.com/@arpa. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ARPA is arpanetwork.io.

Buying and Selling ARPA

According to CryptoCompare, “ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,519,586,598.4 in circulation. The last known price of ARPA is 0.04446787 USD and is down -3.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 172 active market(s) with $10,241,708.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arpanetwork.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARPA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARPA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARPA using one of the exchanges listed above.

