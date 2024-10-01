ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Short Interest Update

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,320,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the August 31st total of 11,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ASE Technology Stock Down 1.7 %

ASE Technology stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,691,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,917,091. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ASE Technology has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $12.86.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASE Technology will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ASE Technology by 1,796.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 221,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 209,851 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ASE Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $812,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASE Technology by 640.1% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 92,708 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $667,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,861,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,364,000 after buying an additional 4,664,258 shares during the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASX. Morgan Stanley upgraded ASE Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

