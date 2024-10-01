Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Position Trimmed by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 50,137 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $8,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Autoliv by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 61,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 36,431 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Autoliv by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 15,425.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Autoliv from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Autoliv from $145.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Autoliv from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Autoliv from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.71.

Autoliv stock opened at $93.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.37 and a 1-year high of $129.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.60.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 30.05%. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

