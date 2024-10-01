Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,730,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the August 31st total of 11,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 971,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.55, a current ratio of 18.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $965.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average is $4.30. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $7.45.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $11,793,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,488,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,778 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 253.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,145,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 821,156 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 2,603.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 115,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 111,131 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 27.4% in the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,964,000 after buying an additional 925,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

AUTL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autolus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

