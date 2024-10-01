Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) to Issue $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.
Avangrid has a dividend payout ratio of 72.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Avangrid to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.3%.
Avangrid Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $35.79 on Tuesday. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $37.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.87. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Avangrid in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Avangrid
Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.
