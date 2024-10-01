AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Position Increased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) by 198.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 519,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,370 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.28% of AvePoint worth $5,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AvePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in AvePoint in the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in AvePoint by 44.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. 44.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AvePoint news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $215,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,277,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,770,080.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AvePoint news, CFO James Caci sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $327,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 630,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,874,216.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $215,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,277,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,770,080.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,000 shares of company stock worth $1,450,600 in the last 90 days. 27.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVPT. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on AvePoint from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of AvePoint stock opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.13 and a beta of 0.89. AvePoint, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $12.09.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $77.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.17 million. AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

