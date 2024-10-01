Axa S.A. Boosts Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Axa S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,312 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 20,620,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,582 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,192,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,595,000 after purchasing an additional 719,869 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.2% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,152,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,654,000 after purchasing an additional 100,565 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 23.9% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,542,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,116,000 after buying an additional 1,452,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,448,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.48. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($3.89). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 29.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.93.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

