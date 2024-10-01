Axa S.A. Boosts Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Axa S.A. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,345 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,799 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,457,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $941,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 417.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 141,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.95. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $26.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.50.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In related news, CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $20,039,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,771,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,507,894.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David M. Sable sold 18,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $405,976.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,406.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $20,039,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,771,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,507,894.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,020,996 shares of company stock valued at $20,499,893. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

