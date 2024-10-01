Axa S.A. Buys 672 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Axa S.A. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 564.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,760.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CSL stock opened at $449.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $412.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $235.79 and a 52-week high of $450.70.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.