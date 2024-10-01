Axa S.A. Buys 9,263 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Axa S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Entergy by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Entergy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Entergy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Entergy from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.58.

NYSE ETR opened at $131.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.00 and a 200-day moving average of $112.09. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $87.10 and a 1-year high of $131.75.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.34%.

In other Entergy news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $388,672.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,307,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $388,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,307,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total value of $1,321,115.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,363,182.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,810 shares of company stock worth $6,140,626 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

