Axa S.A. Decreases Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Axa S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 88.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,758 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 124,384 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 610.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Albemarle by 2,942.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Albemarle from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird cut Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.10.

Albemarle stock opened at $94.71 on Tuesday. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $71.97 and a 12-month high of $177.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

