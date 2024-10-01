Axa S.A. Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Axa S.A. boosted its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,095 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.08% of ABM Industries worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $649,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $795,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in ABM Industries by 203.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 25,453 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 267,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $103,529.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,595.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $103,529.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,595.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 11,736 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $646,418.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,195,357.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,778 shares of company stock worth $4,039,248 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Stock Up 2.7 %

ABM stock opened at $52.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.44 and a 200-day moving average of $49.37. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $38.48 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 23.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on ABM Industries from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ABM Industries from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Get Our Latest Report on ABM

ABM Industries Profile

(Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.