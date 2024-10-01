Axa S.A. Increases Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Axa S.A. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 649.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,438 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 16.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,349,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,360,000 after buying an additional 187,934 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 679,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,338,000 after purchasing an additional 180,355 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $22,053,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,115,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,739,000 after purchasing an additional 107,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 180,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,259,000 after purchasing an additional 100,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF opened at $136.12 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $96.86 and a one year high of $139.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.08 and a 200 day moving average of $123.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CINF shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

