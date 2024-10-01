Axa S.A. Invests $1.85 Million in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Axa S.A. acquired a new position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 430.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 31.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Dillard’s by 45.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dillard’s

In related news, Director Robert C. Connor purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $346.82 per share, with a total value of $34,682.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,051,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 33.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

DDS opened at $384.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.39 and a 12-month high of $476.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $367.24 and a 200-day moving average of $410.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($1.38). Dillard’s had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 34.29%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 2.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Dillard’s from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $202.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

