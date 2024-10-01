Axa S.A. Purchases 10,980 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Axa S.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 228.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,980 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Allstate by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 33.9% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ALL opened at $189.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.69. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $109.01 and a 12-month high of $193.97.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.42) earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Allstate from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.76.

In other news, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,005,595.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,968.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $3,005,595.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,968.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,305 shares of company stock valued at $43,082,657 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

