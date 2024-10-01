Axa S.A. Purchases 133,848 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Axa S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 353.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,848 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESRT. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 343,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ESRT opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.40. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88.

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Empire State Realty Trust ( NYSE:ESRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $189.54 million during the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 2.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ESRT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ESRT

Empire State Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.