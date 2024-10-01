Axa S.A. Purchases Shares of 31,880 Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Axa S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,880 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEGA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,784,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Pegasystems news, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $54,211.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,121.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $54,067.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,211.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $54,211.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,121.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,203 shares of company stock worth $3,078,933. Insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $73.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.01. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $74.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.30. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $351.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pegasystems from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

