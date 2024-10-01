Axa S.A. Sells 71,882 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Axa S.A. trimmed its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,882 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 2,262 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $248,254.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,127.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.59, for a total transaction of $1,453,991.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $27,078,583.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 2,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $248,254.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at $993,127.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,003 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,406 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 1.8 %

IRM stock opened at $118.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.92. The stock has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.05, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.00. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $120.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 595.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 433.33%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Further Reading

