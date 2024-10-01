Axa S.A. Takes $1.60 Million Position in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Axa S.A. acquired a new stake in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 127,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.22% of Embecta as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Embecta alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMBC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Embecta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,653,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Embecta by 95.3% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 643,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after acquiring an additional 313,951 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Embecta by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,213,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,730,000 after purchasing an additional 187,916 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Embecta during the 2nd quarter worth $1,663,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Embecta by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 255,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 119,269 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Embecta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Embecta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EMBC opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. Embecta Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The stock has a market cap of $813.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.32.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $272.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.44 million. Embecta had a net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Embecta Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.59%.

Embecta Profile

(Free Report)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Embecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.