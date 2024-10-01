Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 3rd

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0024 per share by the bank on Friday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd.

Banco Bradesco has increased its dividend by an average of 26.7% per year over the last three years.

Banco Bradesco Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE BBDO opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.33.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBDO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 6.68%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

