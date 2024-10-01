Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 34,763 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,763 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in FOX were worth $7,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,880,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,354,000 after buying an additional 1,653,913 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its stake in FOX by 3.3% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 18,495,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,706,000 after acquiring an additional 597,450 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,577,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,816,000 after acquiring an additional 481,267 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FOX by 7.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,758,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,180,000 after purchasing an additional 268,778 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,579,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,280,000 after purchasing an additional 42,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FOXA. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on FOX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on FOX from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on FOX from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $42.33 on Tuesday. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.81 and its 200 day moving average is $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.93%.

In other news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,059,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,717,559.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 119,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,675,677.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,044,457.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $2,059,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,717,559.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

