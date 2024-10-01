Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,535 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,128 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $8,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,062,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $125,389,000 after buying an additional 555,362 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 672.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,300 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $34,907,000 after purchasing an additional 522,575 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth about $18,226,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 726,470 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,244,000 after purchasing an additional 183,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seafarer Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 952,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $57,863,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BUD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.25.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $66.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.37. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $51.66 and a 12 month high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

