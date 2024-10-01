Bank of Montreal Can Buys 52,709 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 729.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,709 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.15% of EnerSys worth $6,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENS. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in EnerSys during the second quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Roth Capital raised EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total value of $50,435.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,442.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,140 shares in the company, valued at $24,414,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total value of $50,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,442.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,843. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $102.02 on Tuesday. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $83.27 and a 52-week high of $112.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.89 and a 200-day moving average of $99.06.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $852.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.52 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that EnerSys will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is 14.77%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Articles

