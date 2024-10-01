Bank of Montreal Can Has $6.03 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 1,021.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 208,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,163 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $6,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 43,955,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803,704 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 64.8% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,697,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531,951 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,187,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,097 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 4,698,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,686,000 after purchasing an additional 64,333 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPTS opened at $29.41 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.97.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

