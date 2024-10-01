Bank of Montreal Can Has $7.28 Million Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.08% of Assurant worth $7,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIZ. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in Assurant during the 1st quarter worth about $39,013,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,013,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Assurant by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 737,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,194,000 after acquiring an additional 139,680 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 566,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,118,000 after acquiring an additional 96,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,764,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Assurant from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Assurant from $186.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Assurant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $198.90 on Tuesday. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.83 and a 52 week high of $201.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 20.10%.

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total transaction of $103,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,962.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total value of $103,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,152 shares in the company, valued at $593,962.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total value of $267,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,329.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

