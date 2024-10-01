Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.36% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $6,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLJP. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 230.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 397,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after acquiring an additional 277,422 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,990,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 75,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF stock opened at $30.39 on Tuesday. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $31.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average of $29.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.75.

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

