Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 42,349 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 301.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,349 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Lear were worth $6,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Lear alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Lear in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Lear during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lear by 70.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the first quarter valued at $62,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LEA. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lear from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Lear from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.20.

Lear Stock Performance

NYSE:LEA opened at $109.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.67 and a fifty-two week high of $147.11. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.45.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

Lear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.