BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Short Interest Update

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the August 31st total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BayCom Trading Down 0.0 %

BCML opened at $23.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.09. BayCom has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $266.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.77.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. BayCom had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $33.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BayCom will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

BayCom Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BayCom

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BayCom during the second quarter worth $211,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in BayCom by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in BayCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in BayCom by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 29,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in BayCom by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of BayCom in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

