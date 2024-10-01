Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Sets New 12-Month High at $103.00

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $103.00 and last traded at $102.50, with a volume of 13125 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.43.

Bel Fuse Trading Up 3.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $133.21 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 21.62%.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.26%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the second quarter worth approximately $444,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 2,346.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. 6.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

