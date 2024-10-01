Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the August 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 306,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on BHLB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Hovde Group upped their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.80.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $26.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $28.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.90.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $174.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.46 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 3.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 144.00%.

Institutional Trading of Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHLB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 58.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $146,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 47.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,858 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

