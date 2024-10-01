Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Has $12.59 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 4.9% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $12,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 206.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 39,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,161,000 after purchasing an additional 26,282 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $1,217,000. New Century Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.0% in the second quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 17.9% during the second quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 52,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.18, for a total value of $47,927,061.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,247,403 shares in the company, valued at $88,998,878,277.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 364,810 shares of company stock worth $339,366,198. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:LLY opened at $885.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $516.57 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $896.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $844.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $977.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

