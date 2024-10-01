BitcoinBR (BTCBR) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded 65.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. BitcoinBR has a market cap of $1.22 million and $0.02 worth of BitcoinBR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitcoinBR has traded down 75.2% against the dollar. One BitcoinBR token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000074 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.93 or 0.00262120 BTC.

BitcoinBR Token Profile

BitcoinBR’s launch date was November 4th, 2021. BitcoinBR’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. BitcoinBR’s official message board is bitcoinbr.medium.com. The Reddit community for BitcoinBR is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoinbr_btcbr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinBR’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinbr_info. BitcoinBR’s official website is btcbr.info.

Buying and Selling BitcoinBR

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin BR (BTCBR) is an elastic supply token designed for decentralised financial payments, leveraging multiple blockchain networks. It facilitates transactions using a basket of stablecoins and rewards holders through price adjustments, while maintaining a decentralised, community-driven governance model.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinBR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinBR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinBR using one of the exchanges listed above.

