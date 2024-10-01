BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the August 31st total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE BKT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.53. 74,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,376. BlackRock Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $12.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0882 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 39.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 395,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after buying an additional 111,364 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 9,779 shares during the last quarter. 39.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

