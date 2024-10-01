BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the August 31st total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
BlackRock Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BKT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.53. 74,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,376. BlackRock Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $12.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.92.
BlackRock Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0882 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Income Trust
About BlackRock Income Trust
BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.
