Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ) to Strong-Buy

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust ( TSE:PMZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40. The company had revenue of C$120.01 million during the quarter.

