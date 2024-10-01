CashBackPro Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $5.31 Million (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 20.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 1st. In the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. One CashBackPro token can now be purchased for $0.0589 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CashBackPro has a market capitalization of $5.31 million and approximately $12,937.60 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00008766 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001052 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00013672 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,971.86 or 0.99932759 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00007697 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007126 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro (CRYPTO:CBP) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,207,483 tokens. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,207,483.017517 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.07401429 USD and is up 3.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $12,633.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

