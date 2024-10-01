Catizen Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $168.34 Million (CATI)

Catizen (CATI) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 1st. Catizen has a total market capitalization of $168.34 million and $105.35 million worth of Catizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Catizen token can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000867 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Catizen has traded down 31.2% against the dollar.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000083 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.34 or 0.00265868 BTC.

Catizen’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 305,000,000 tokens. Catizen’s official Twitter account is @catizenai. The official website for Catizen is catizen.ai. The official message board for Catizen is medium.com/catizen.

According to CryptoCompare, “Catizen (CATI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the TON platform. Catizen has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 305,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Catizen is 0.55384651 USD and is down -13.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $150,396,632.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://catizen.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Catizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

