Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 286,831 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,065,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,831 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $104,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period.

TFLO opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.57. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

