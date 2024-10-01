Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Pathway Financial Advisers LLC

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.4% of Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, ROI Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $595,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $147.27 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $170.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $271.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.43 and a 200-day moving average of $154.25.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

