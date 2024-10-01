Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shares Up 1.8%

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $149.91 and last traded at $149.87. 2,158,996 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 7,797,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.27.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Mizuho lowered their price target on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.43 and a 200-day moving average of $154.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.