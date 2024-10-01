Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $810.40 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,715,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 28,602 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Sherwin-Williams worth $810,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 848,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $264,655,000 after buying an additional 89,611 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,356,000 after purchasing an additional 54,070 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.39.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $381.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $232.06 and a fifty-two week high of $385.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

