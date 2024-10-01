Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 7,497 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,161,372 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,497 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.68% of Target worth $468,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Target by 0.4% during the second quarter. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth approximately $866,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $155.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.85 and a 200-day moving average of $154.33. The company has a market cap of $72.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Target from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Melius Research assumed coverage on Target in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Target from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Target from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,418,510.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $997,715.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,418,510.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,348 shares of company stock worth $8,290,995. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

