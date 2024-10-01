Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,962,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,928 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $276,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $45.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $47.31. The company has a market capitalization of $71.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.34.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

